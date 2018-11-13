His painful story gave rise to a Central health scheme

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “My late mother – Smt Girija Sastry, a fighter who fought against cancer for over 2 decades & did not let the disease stall her spirited support for public service – is an epitome of how powerful woman kind is. And a role model for me #SheInspiresMe – a true #AdamyaChetana she is”. When Ananth Kumar tweeted this in March 2018, little did he know that he would die of the same disease just a few months later.

Ananth was extremely fond of his mother Girija. His early education began under the guidance of his mother, a graduate herself. When Ananth was young both his parents were diagnosed with cancer.

When Ananth became the Union Cabinet Minister for Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals in the Modi government in 2014, he worked to expand the Prime Minister Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMBJP). He had then even announced that this scheme involved a painful memory from his life.

He had said that his father was a second clerk in the Railways, and the minister grew up in the railway workers’ colony in Hubballi. His father, who was the sole breadwinner, and his mother were diagnosed with cancer. The doctor prescribed her two tablets daily of Nolvadex and one for himself. Each tablet cost `20 then and Ananth’s father who earned `1,200 a month found even taking a month’s dose of the medicine too expensive. His father had decided not to take any medication for himself. “The choice with my father then was whether to give my mother, who was also diagnosed with cancer, two tablets a day, which would leave little money for the family to buy food, or one tablet,” Ananth had said this at the inauguration of the scheme.

He said that his father did what he thought was best for the family, which meant only one tablet a day for his wife. The memory of how his parents suffered because the medicine was expensive motivated him to expand PMBJP. Now, the medicines are available for much cheaper rates.

Cremation at 1 pm today

The mortal remains of Union Minister Ananth Kumar will be brought to state BJP office at 8 am on Tuesday

It will be kept for the public to pay homage till 10 am at state BJP office at Malleswaram Body to be shifted to National College Grounds at 10 am

Cremation will take place at 1 pm at Chamarajpet T R Mill crematorium