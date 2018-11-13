Home States Karnataka

His painful story gave rise to a Central health scheme

Ananth was extremely fond of his mother Girija.

Published: 13th November 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “My late mother – Smt Girija Sastry, a fighter who fought against cancer for over 2 decades & did not let the disease stall her spirited support for public service – is an epitome of how powerful woman kind is. And a role model for me #SheInspiresMe – a true #AdamyaChetana she is”. When Ananth Kumar tweeted this in March 2018, little did he know that he would die of the same disease just a few months later.

Ananth was extremely fond of his mother Girija. His early education began under the guidance of his mother, a graduate herself. When Ananth was young both his parents were diagnosed with cancer.  
When Ananth became the Union Cabinet Minister for Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals in the Modi government in 2014, he worked to expand the Prime Minister Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMBJP). He had then even announced that this scheme  involved a painful memory from his life.

He had said that his father was a second clerk in the Railways, and the minister grew up in the railway workers’ colony in Hubballi. His father, who was the sole breadwinner, and his mother were diagnosed with cancer. The doctor prescribed her two tablets daily of Nolvadex and one for himself. Each tablet cost `20 then and Ananth’s father who earned `1,200 a month found even taking a month’s dose of the medicine too expensive. His father had decided not to take any medication for himself.  “The choice with my father then was whether to give my mother, who was also diagnosed with cancer, two tablets a day, which would leave little money for the family to buy food, or one tablet,” Ananth had said this at the inauguration of the scheme.

He said that his father did what he thought was best for the family, which meant only one tablet a day for his wife. The memory of how his parents suffered because the medicine was expensive motivated him to expand PMBJP. Now, the medicines are available for much cheaper rates. 

Cremation at 1 pm today

The mortal remains of Union Minister Ananth Kumar will be brought to state BJP office at 8 am on Tuesday  
It will be kept for the public to pay homage till 10 am at state BJP office at Malleswaram   Body to be shifted to National College Grounds at 10 am  
Cremation will take place at 1  pm at Chamarajpet T R Mill crematorium

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp