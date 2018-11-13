Karnataka to build stone monument at National Military Memorial

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Military Memorial will have soon have a stone memorial or Veeragallu installed, said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday. He was attending a function at the Memorial to commemorate the 1962 Sino-Indian border conflict.“We have made this memorial so that every year we can pay respect to those who sacrificed their lives for our great nation. The Government of Karnataka has proposed renaming the National Military Memorial as Veera Bhoomi and we have also proposed to build a war memorial called Veeragallu. This will be done very soon,” Parameshwara said.