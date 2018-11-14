Colleges can’t retain original documents: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to doctors, the Karnataka High Court has ruled that no college/university has the authority to retain original documents of any individual or students. These documents include mark sheets or degree certificates.

The petitioner, Dr T K Reshma from Hyderi Manzil in Ballari, sought High Court directions to the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari to return her original documents submitted at the time of joining.

According to the petition, the institute retained some of Reshma’s documents on the grounds that she had given an undertaking to serve in rural areas after graduating. However, the institute has not pointed how it can retain her original documents nor has it cited any rule in the support of its actions.

Taking note of it, the court said, “All the original documents relating to educational qualifications are very important to the petitioner/citizen to press his claim for employment or higher education or otherwise. To retain such documents, the authority of law is necessary and no such authority has been shown. Hence, this writ petition succeeds,” it said while issuing the direction to the institute to return the documents to petitioner.