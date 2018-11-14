Home States Karnataka

Fired after highlighting fraud, says Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences staffer

A data entry operator working at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has said that he was fired after he brought to light an alleged fraud.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: A data entry operator working at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has said that he was fired after he brought to light an alleged fraud.The sacked employee, Anil Kumar, had complained that the person maintaining accounts at the hospital reception had defrauded the institute of `1 lakh by not depositing the money taken at the counter in the bank, and forging the balance sheet.

On July 2, 2018, Kumar wrote a letter (a copy of which is available with TNIE) to the Medical Superintendent about the alleged fraud. The letter was signed by 22 other workers.However, on July 7, the administration wrote to Purohit Computers and IT Service, a workforce agency outsourced by RIMS which had a contract with Kumar, to fire him. The agency sacked him on July 18 citing misbehaviour as a reason.

Kumar has accused the Dean and Director of RIMS, Kavita Patil, of taking the alleged fraudster’s side. He also met Labour Minister Venkataramanappa and the personal secretary to Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar, who directed Patil to reinstate Kumar. TNIE has copies of both the letters.Patil said that Kumar “has no right to object to decisions taken by the administration” about assigning tasks to employees.  Patil added that the sacked employee was threatening other staffers and hence the decision was taken to remove him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp