Fired after highlighting fraud, says Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences staffer

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: A data entry operator working at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has said that he was fired after he brought to light an alleged fraud.The sacked employee, Anil Kumar, had complained that the person maintaining accounts at the hospital reception had defrauded the institute of `1 lakh by not depositing the money taken at the counter in the bank, and forging the balance sheet.

On July 2, 2018, Kumar wrote a letter (a copy of which is available with TNIE) to the Medical Superintendent about the alleged fraud. The letter was signed by 22 other workers.However, on July 7, the administration wrote to Purohit Computers and IT Service, a workforce agency outsourced by RIMS which had a contract with Kumar, to fire him. The agency sacked him on July 18 citing misbehaviour as a reason.

Kumar has accused the Dean and Director of RIMS, Kavita Patil, of taking the alleged fraudster’s side. He also met Labour Minister Venkataramanappa and the personal secretary to Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar, who directed Patil to reinstate Kumar. TNIE has copies of both the letters.Patil said that Kumar “has no right to object to decisions taken by the administration” about assigning tasks to employees. Patil added that the sacked employee was threatening other staffers and hence the decision was taken to remove him.