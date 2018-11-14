Home States Karnataka

Friends, followers bid adieu to Union Minister Ananth Kumar

Senior leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Vaju Bhai Vala and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, offered tribute to the departed politician, and consoled his family members.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people paid their last respects on Tuesday to Union Minister Ananth Kumar who passed away on Monday. Family members, friends, and followers paid tribute to the leader at his residence in Basavangudi before his mortal remains were moved to Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit office in Malleswaram.

With the street cordoned off by police personnel, hundreds of his followers assembled around the office and chanted slogans in his support. Senior leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Governor
Vaju Bhai Vala and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, offered tribute to the departed politician, and consoled his family members. Students of schools, where Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s voluntary organisation Adhamya Chetana serves free midday meals, made a beeline to catch one last glimpse of the union minister.

(Clockwise from top) People paying tribute to Union Minister Ananth Kumar at the BJP office in Bengaluru on Tuesday; BJP chief Amit Shah lays a wreath on the casket of the departed leader; people standing in queue outside the Chamarajpet crematorium; BJP leaders Sadananda Gowda, L K Advani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Amit Shah attended the cremation; Ananth’s wife Tejaswini and daughter at the crematorium. (Centre) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Vajubhai Vala console Ananth’s family | Pandarinath B, Shriram B N, Nagaraja Gadekal

After about two hours, the casket was placed in a flower-draped vehicle, and the chants by the crowd grew louder as the procession left for the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi.In a slow procession, the mortal remains were taken to Chamarajpet crematorium on TR Mills Road, where about 2,000 people gathered to attend  the funeral. BJP president Amit Shah, accompanied by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, paid last respects to their departed colleague at the crematorium. Senior BJP leader and Ananth Kumar’s mentor, L K Advani, also bade his final goodbye. Minister for Irrigation and Medical Education D K Shivakumar attended the funeral on behalf of the state government.

Cabinet colleagues Nirmala Sitharaman, D V Sadananda Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramdas Athawale, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Piyush Goyal also sat in mourning.Slogans of “Amar Rahe Amar Rahe, Ananth Kumar Amar Rahe” echoed as Ananth Kumar’s mortal remains were placed on the pyre, and soldiers fired a 21-gun salute. The mortal remains were consigned to holy flames by his younger brother Nanda Kumar at 2.50 pm, as priests chanted Vedic hymns.BJP leader R Ashoka announced after the funeral that a condolence meeting will be held at National College Grounds on Thursday.

Brother lights pyre

The funeral of Union Minister Ananth Kumar was held with full state honours at Chamarajapet crematorium on TR Mills Road on Tuesday afternoon. Around 2,000 people gathered at the crematorium to witness the funeral. BJP national president Amit Shah, BJP leader LK Advani, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramdas Athawale and others paid homage to Kumar by laying wreaths. Minister for Irrigation and Medical Education DK Shivakumar attended the funeral on behalf of the state government. Ananth Kumar’s fans shouted ‘Amar Rahe Amar Rahe, Ananth Kumar Amar Rahe’, as his mortal remains were placed on the pyre. After soldiers fired 21-gun salute, Kumar’s younger brother Nanda Kumar set fire to the pyre at 2.50 pm, amidst priests chanting vedic hymns. BJP leader R Ashoka, after the funeral, announced that a condolence meeting will be held at National College Grounds on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Minister Ananth Kumar Ananth Kumar funeral

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Antz
    Though I don't support your party's politics
    15 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp