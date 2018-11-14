Home States Karnataka

Gaja effect: Karnataka districts may receive rain over weekend

ccording to the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall is forecast for districts of South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru for three to four days, starting Thursday.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

North East monsoon( Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to Cyclone Gaja, a temporary respite from the ongoing dry spell is expected due to the ongoing North-East monsoon season, especially in parts of Bengaluru and other South Interior Karnataka districts. The cyclone, which is currently situated in the Bay of Bengal, is moving westward and is expected to make landfall on November 15, causing heavy rainfall in parts of the East coast in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and moderate to heavy showers in parts of Karnataka.

However, meteorologists say that the impact of the cyclone would be much less than expected, as the weather system had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall is forecast for districts of South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru for three to four days, starting Thursday. During this period, light to moderate rainfall is expected to be fairly widespread.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, S S M Gavaskar, scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said that the effect of the cyclone will be reduced if it heads towards the Southern coast of Tamil Nadu. “Though there will be rainfall even if the cyclone moves South, its effect will be less than expected for Karnataka,” he said.

Rainfall is likely to be scattered in parts of Karnataka. Cloudy conditions will prevail from November 15 in parts of SIK and North Interior Karnataka, he added.

Failed monsoon

KSNDMC data shows that the State was witnessing sparse North-East monsoon as it has received only half the rainfall expected for the period. While the overall average rainfall between Oct 1 to Nov 13 was around 153.3 mm, the state received only 80.37 mm.Like the South West monsoon, the North Interior Karnataka region is the worst hit during the North-East monsoon season too, where the region had received 68 per cent less than normal rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Karnataka rain IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp