IIM-B to host State of the Map Asia 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru(IIM-B) will host ‘State of the Map Asia 2018’, the 4th edition of the annual conference of the OpenStreetMap community of Asia. The annual event will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the first time it will be held in India. Organised in collaboration with Centre for Public Policy and Centre for Software and Information Technology Management, there will be a research seminar held with the Centre for Internet and Society. OSM is a collaborative project to create a free map of the world which can be edited.