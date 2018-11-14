Home States Karnataka

Muthodi’s mysterious Nilgai found dead

The Nilgai was found dead by the anti-poaching camp staff near Hippla of Muthodi range on Monday evening.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

The Nilgai that was found in March this year in Muthodi of Bhadra Tiger Reserve

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mysterious Nilgai (Blue Bull) that was discovered in the Muthodi range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve in March this year is dead. According to forest officials, it was killed by a tiger and its body partially eaten. How the Nilgai came to Karnataka that too in the wild, remains a mystery till date, as they are found only in the northern part of the country.

The Nilgai was found dead by the anti-poaching camp staff near Hippla of Muthodi range on Monday evening. The carcass had tiger marks which revealed that it had been killed by a tiger, maybe on Friday.
Muthodi Assistant Conservator of Forest Changappa said the beat staff discovered the body of Nilgai, which was in fact, a healthy animal and lived in the forest for almost nine months since its discovery in March. It was under observation but it was never found where it came from. Nilgai is found only in the North and maybe, very long back it was said to be in Kadur.”

G Veeresh, wildlife activist adds, “In the North, especially in Rajasthan, Nilgai is commonly found. But we don’t know how it came into Muthodi forest. It could have been shifted to the zoological park as it is not found in the South at all.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nilgai dead Bhadra Tiger reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp