Muthodi’s mysterious Nilgai found dead

BENGALURU: The mysterious Nilgai (Blue Bull) that was discovered in the Muthodi range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve in March this year is dead. According to forest officials, it was killed by a tiger and its body partially eaten. How the Nilgai came to Karnataka that too in the wild, remains a mystery till date, as they are found only in the northern part of the country.

The Nilgai was found dead by the anti-poaching camp staff near Hippla of Muthodi range on Monday evening. The carcass had tiger marks which revealed that it had been killed by a tiger, maybe on Friday.

Muthodi Assistant Conservator of Forest Changappa said the beat staff discovered the body of Nilgai, which was in fact, a healthy animal and lived in the forest for almost nine months since its discovery in March. It was under observation but it was never found where it came from. Nilgai is found only in the North and maybe, very long back it was said to be in Kadur.”

G Veeresh, wildlife activist adds, “In the North, especially in Rajasthan, Nilgai is commonly found. But we don’t know how it came into Muthodi forest. It could have been shifted to the zoological park as it is not found in the South at all.”