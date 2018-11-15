Despite abject poverty, ATM guard tops Kannada PG exam

Shreepad Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Despite abject poverty, a quest for learning has brought the best out of a rural student in Koppal district. Ramesh Chalavadi, who works as a security guard at night, has secured the first rank in Kannada post-graduation exams for 2017-18 academic year, conducted by Vijayanagara Shri Krishnadevaraya University (UVSKU), Ballari.

Ramesh is the eldest son of Shanmukhppa, a labourer who has five children. The family lives at Gundoor village in Gangavati taluk of the district. Ramesh works as a security guard during night hours at Syndicate Bank ATM in Gangavati.

Along with his job, he attended classes regularly to earn a post-graduation degree in Kannada language at Kolli Nageshwara Rao first-grade college in Gangavati. He has secured an aggregate 1,734 marks out of the total 2,200 marks to stand at the first position in the examination.

Ramesh completed his primary education in Gundoor village and pursued SSLC in the nearby Siddapur village. He then enrolled for college education in Kolli Nageshwara Rao College in Gangavati. Ramesh said that he would now pursue Ph.D in Kannada language and would like to become a lecturer to be able to inspire students. Education is a crucial key to economic self-reliance and to support the family, he added.

His father Shanmukhappa had no words to express his feelings, but happiness was writ large on his face.