No change in government’s stand on Tipu Jayanti, says CM Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said there is no change in the state government’s stand on celebrating Tipu Jayanti. Speaking to mediapersons in the city, he expressed displeasure over attempts being made to politicise the event. The CM and Deputy CM G Parameshwara had stayed away from the official event at Vidhana Soudha on November 10.

Justifying his absence from the event, he said it is not necessary for the CM to attend all the official events. Official programmes are conducted in the presence of a government representative.

He said he was unaware about any case being booked against a journalist in Madikeri for speaking at an event organised to oppose Tipu Jayanti celebrations and will comment on it only after getting full information about the issue.The editor of a local Kannada newspaper was booked for allegedly making provocative statements against a community and was released on bail.