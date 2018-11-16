After 34 years, Karnataka releases 176 tmcft of Kabini dam water to Tamil Nadu

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: For the first time in 34 years, the Kabini reservoir has fetched 176.28 tmc ft of water for Tamil Nadu. Though the Cauvery issue has been a thorny matter for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades, the heavy rainfall in Kerala and in Cauvery catchment area in Kodagu district seems to have eased the situation this year.

Karnataka has so far released 330 tmc ft to the neighbouring state, including 176 tmc ft from Kabini and 163 tmc ft from the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, marking an increase of about three times the quantity given over the last few years. Last year, the state released less than 140 tmc ft to Tamil Nadu from both the reservoirs combined.

This was also the first time that the outflow was more than 80,000 cusecs for over two weeks. The discharge used to be over 200 tmc ft in the early 1980s from Kabini, according to sources. On the other hand, the discharge from KRS during this year was 1.31 lakh cusecs for more than a week due to heavy downpour in Kodagu district.

Tamil Nadu, which is entitled to 404.25 tmc of Cauvery water, including the underground water table, has so far received 330 tmc of water from Karnataka. The storage capacity of Mettur Reservoir in Tamil Nadu is 93.47 tmc ft.

With TN releasing surplus water to sea, Karnataka has prevailed upon the Centre to clear the proposal for balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

No water scarcity

There will no water scarcity in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other towns, sources in the irrigation department said. Kabini has a gross capacity of 16.76 tmc ft as against the maximum capacity of 17.45 tmc ft with live storage of 6.95 tmc ft. This is enough for fulfilling irrigation in Kabini achukat, and drinking water needs, as the region is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers.