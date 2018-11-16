Home States Karnataka

After 34 years, Karnataka releases 176 tmcft of Kabini dam water to Tamil Nadu

With TN releasing surplus water to sea, Karnataka has prevailed upon the Centre to clear the proposal for balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

Published: 16th November 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

For the first time in 34 years, the Kabini reservoir has fetched 176.28 tmc ft of water for Tamil Nadu | EPS

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: For the first time in 34 years, the Kabini reservoir has fetched 176.28 tmc ft of water for Tamil Nadu. Though the Cauvery issue has been a thorny matter for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades, the heavy rainfall in Kerala and in Cauvery catchment area in Kodagu district seems to have eased the situation this year.

Karnataka has so far released 330 tmc ft to the neighbouring state, including 176 tmc ft from Kabini and 163 tmc ft from the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, marking an increase of about three times the quantity given over the last few years. Last year, the state released less than 140 tmc ft to Tamil Nadu from both the reservoirs combined. 

This was also the first time that the outflow was more than 80,000 cusecs for over two weeks. The discharge used to be over 200 tmc ft in the early 1980s from Kabini, according to sources. On the other hand, the discharge from KRS during this year was 1.31 lakh cusecs for more than a week due to heavy downpour in Kodagu district.

Tamil Nadu, which is entitled to 404.25 tmc of Cauvery water, including the underground water table, has so far received 330 tmc of water from Karnataka. The storage capacity of Mettur Reservoir in Tamil Nadu is 93.47 tmc ft.

With TN releasing surplus water to sea, Karnataka has prevailed upon the Centre to clear the proposal for balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

No water scarcity

There will no water scarcity in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other towns, sources in the irrigation department said. Kabini has a gross capacity of 16.76 tmc ft as against the maximum capacity of 17.45 tmc ft with live storage of 6.95 tmc ft. This is enough for fulfilling irrigation in Kabini achukat, and drinking water needs, as the region is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kabini reservoir Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp