Home States Karnataka

Farmers’ protest called off after Chief Minister HDK's intervention

As part of the protest, the farmers camped on the DC’s office premises at night and also took baths at the entrance on Friday morning.  

Published: 17th November 2018 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer leader Mahadev Madiwal addressing protesters

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The raging protest by sugarcane growers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises here demanding a suitable support price for cane has been temporarily called off following the intervention of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The CM on Friday sent a message to the growers announcing that he will rush to Belagavi on Monday to find a lasting solution to all their problems. 

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, reacting to the farmers’ agitation, Kumaraswamy said he has invited the agitating leaders for talks with the help of Belagavi DC S B Bommanahalli. 

In the wake of threats by farmers to disrupt the upcoming winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, the CM urged farmers “not to politicise the issue as his government was willing to negotiate with them and resolve the issue in their larger interests.”  

Several top farmer leaders, politicians and the Belagavi Bar Association rallied behind the agitators on Friday in an attempt to exert pressure on the government to come to the growers’ rescue. The day and night protest by farmers, which starting from Thursday morning, witnessed several extraordinary moments. 

As part of the protest, the farmers camped on the DC’s office premises at night and also took baths at the entrance on Friday morning.  

A protest demanding clearance of their pending arrears and announcement of sugarcane price on the lines of the Maharashtra pattern attracted several farmers and organisations from different parts of the state on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka farmers Karnataka farmer protest sugarcane farmers HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp