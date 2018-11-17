Karnataka: Six Mumbai tourists killed, 10 injured in road accident

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a head on collision between a lorry and private tourist bus near Annigeri on Hubballi-Gadag Road, six tourists from Mumbai were killed on the spot and ten tourists sustained injuries.

The incident occurred on Saturday early morning near Bardapur village, when the bus driver hit the lorry coming from the opposite direction. The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (KIMS), while bodies of the deceased have kept at Annigeri government hospital.

The bus in which the tourists were travelling was heading towards Hampi from Hubballi and the lorry was coming from the opposite direction, said police. The tourists had stayed in Hubballi on Friday night after returning from Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district. They left Hubballi at 4.30 am on Saturday and with in an hour, the bus met with the accident.

The deceased, identified as Vishwanath, 75, Dinakar, 74, Ramesh Jayapal, 70, Sumedha, 65, Lahu, 65 and Suchitra, 65, were residents of Mumbai and were on a one week tour in state.

The owner of bus is from Bengaluru and Navalgund police are investigating further. The driver of bus, Veerabhadra, 35, who sustained injuries on his head and fractured his leg is under treatment at the KIMS hospital. The attendant Rajesh was also admitted to hospital.