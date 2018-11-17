Siddu-JD(S) seal deal for Congress Mayor in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The stage is set for the crucial Mayoral election for the Mysuru City Corporation on Saturday, with the Congress getting the prestigious ‘Mayor gaddi’ and wresting power with the support of JD(S).

The Congress-JD(S) combine that is running the state government has decided to share power in Mysuru City Corporation too which will include that of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and four standing committees.

Although there was hectic political activities in both the Congress and JD(S) camps as both the parties were firm on clinching power with the government reserving the Mayor’s post for a General candidate and Deputy Mayor’s post for a Backward Class candidate.

However, the deal was sealed after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a word with JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Siddaramaiah had also deputed KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to hold talks with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

Although Siddaramaiah maintained that he has not interfered in the Mayoral election, but being keen to retain power in his home turf, he had also held meetings with Congress corporators and was successful in getting support of independents and JD(S) rebels.

The JD(S) has District Minister G T Deve Gowda and minister Sa Ra Mahesh in Mysuru. Sources said Siddaramaiah lost his cool when he was told that Sa Ra Mahesh was holding talks with the BJP to clinch power in the MCC as was done in the previous term. The Congress leaders are yet to take a call on the Mayoral candidate as they have decided to take opinion of their members.

Earlier in the day, Sa Ra Mahesh hinted of talks with the BJP saying that they had a bitter experience with the Congress in the past during the local bodies election.

He said they had filed nomination papers to enter the fray by defying talks. Claiming that the JD(S) has more numbers then the Congress, he said they have spoken to KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Minister Krishna Byregowda to give the Mayoral post to the JD(S) as the Congress is in power in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Clarifying that the JD(S) members have not gone to the resort out of fear and were moved there to help members have discussion on the developments .