Soudha gets e-vehicle charging points

The state government had introduced Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2017 last September to promote usage of eco-friendly personal  ransportation.

These charging points have been installed by BESCOM | eXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka intends to replace at least 50 per cent of diesel and petrol vehicles used by its staffers in Bengaluru to eco-friendly electric vehicles by next year. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday inaugurated electric vehicle charging points in Vidhana Soudha in his personal push for replacing diesel and petrol vehicles with efficient electric vehicles.

The government has set an April 2019 deadline to replace at least 50 per cent, of not just its fleet but also vehicles used by staffers, with electric vehicles. 

The push for electric vehicles, especially within government offices, comes at a time when Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been contemplating a ban on registering new vehicles in Bengaluru. 
