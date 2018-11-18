Ban on fish from Karnataka: State to talk with Goa government

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Karnataka government has said that it would take up with Goa, the issue of that state banning fish from coastal Karnataka, citing high formalin content and try to find a solution.

Minister for Urban Development U T Khader described the charge by the Goa government as baseless and said if the ban was not lifted, the state would have to take measures not to allow fish from that state into Karnataka.

He said Saturday that the state fisheries Minister would talk to his Goa counterpart on the issue to find a solution, as the livelihood of fishermen had been affected.

He said the Goa government could have discussed the issue earlier with the state before taking drastic steps like enforcing the ban.