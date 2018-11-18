Home States Karnataka

Ban on fish from Karnataka: State to talk with Goa government

U T Khader described the charge by the Goa government as baseless and said if the ban was not lifted, the state would have to take measures not to allow fish from that state into Karnataka.

Published: 18th November 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of fisheries harbour. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Karnataka government has said that it would take up with Goa, the issue of that state banning fish from coastal Karnataka, citing high formalin content and try to find a solution.

Minister for Urban Development U T Khader described the charge by the Goa government as baseless and said if the ban was not lifted, the state would have to take measures not to allow fish from that state into Karnataka.

He said Saturday that the state fisheries Minister would talk to his Goa counterpart on the issue to find a solution, as the livelihood of fishermen had been affected.

He said the Goa government could have discussed the issue earlier with the state before taking drastic steps like enforcing the ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ban on fish fish ban formalin content

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp