Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cabinet expansion will be in next two weeks: Congress  

In the 34-member ministry, the Congress got 22 ministerial berths and JD(S) 12 slots. Of these, six from Congress and two from JD (S) are vacant.

Published: 18th November 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Amid hectic lobbying by legislators of both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), the coalition party leaders seem to have finally decided to take up the much-awaited ministry expansion by this month-end. In the 34-member ministry, the Congress got 22 ministerial berths and JD(S) 12 slots. Of these, six from Congress and two from JD (S) are vacant.

“It has been decided to induct six legislators from the Congress and two from the JD(S) into ministry by November-end,” Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Belagavi on Saturday. “Of the eight legislators to be inducted into the ministry, one may be from Belagavi,” he said. Though he did not elaborate, former minister Satish Jarkiholi, legislators Laxmi Hebbalkar and Anjali Nimbalkar from the district are lobbying for a cabinet berth.​

By taking up ministry expansion before the winter session of the state legislature next month, the party leadership hopes to placate senior leaders, who are miffed over the delay. The ministry expansion was put off several times in the last few months. “They have been talking about ministry expansion for the last four months. We are not sure when they will do it,” said a senior Congress leader.

In Bengaluru, senior Congress leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and other leaders held series of meetings. After the meeting, Dinesh too said the cabinet expansion will be completed by this month-end.

Congress legislators lobbying for ministerial berths met senior party leaders. “I have discussed ministry expansion and requested him to give priority to my district,” B C Patil said. Patil is an MLA from Hirekerur in Haveri district. 

“Ministry expansion and also appointments to boards and corporations will be completed soon,” said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre. Ruling out any trouble due to delay in ministry expansion, he said that no Congress MLA will join the BJP. Some Congress leaders, however, said the expansion could take more time and is likely to happen in December after assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh as the party top leaders are busy campaigning there.

I too want to become CM: DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said he too is interested in becoming the chief minister. “Every leader is interested in becoming CM and so am I. I have worked as president of KPCC for eight years. However, I am committed to working in any post and responsibility given to me by the party high command,” he said when asked about speculations that the state may have a dalit leader as CM. Reacting to Parameshwara’s statement, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said there is no need to blow his statement out of proportion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet expansion Karnataka cabinet Karnataka Congress Congress-JD(S) alliance G Parameshwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp