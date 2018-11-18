Home States Karnataka

Ramalinga Reddy, Priya Krishna likely Congress choice for Bengaluru South 

While Reddy represents BTM Layout in the state assembly, Priya Krishna had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections from Govindrajnagar assembly segment.

Published: 18th November 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

congress flag

Congress leaders have initiated the process of identifying party candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Determined to stop the Modi-Shah bandwagon, the state Congress leaders have initiated the process of identifying party candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Initial rounds of talks within the party seem to have started even before the coalition partners finalise seat-sharing arrangements for the general elections.

According to sources in the know of the developments, former minister Ramalinga Reddy and former MLA and real estate baron Priya Krishna figure in the party’s plans for Bengaluru South — the constituency that is considered a BJP bastion. Ananth Kumar had won six elections consecutively from the constituency. After his demise, the party is likely to field his wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar in the 2019 elections.​

“Ramalinga Reddy and Priya Krishna’s names were discussed at a meeting attended by senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and several other leaders, a few weeks back. However, no decision has been taken by the party,” said a senior Congress leader who was part of the meeting. 

While Reddy represents BTM Layout in the state assembly, Priya Krishna had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections from Govindrajnagar assembly segment. Priya Krishna’s father M Krishnappa is an MLA from Vijayanagar assembly segment in Bengaluru. All three assembly constituencies are part of Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said Reddy is not interested in contesting Parliament elections and he is gunning for cabinet berth in the state during the expansion that is expected to take place shortly. Reddy was Home and Bengaluru Development Minister in the Siddaramaiah government. 

“Congress leaders consider Reddy as a formidable candidate to wrest the seat from BJP, but he is not keen to contest Lok Sabha elections. Krishnappa, however, is not averse to fielding his son, but has left the decision to the party leadership,” sources said.In 2014, Lok Sabha elections, former Infosys CEO Nandan Nilekani had contested as the Congress candidate and lost to BJP’s Ananth Kumar with a huge margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Priya Krishna Ramalinga Reddy General Elections 2019 Bengaluru South

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp