Sampaje Ghat will open to buses from today  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Sampaje ghat road, which connects Mangaluru with Madikeri and Mysuru, and which was severely battered due to landslides during the monsoon has been restored.Subbarama Holla, Executive Engineer, PWD (NH Division), has submitted a report to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner P I Sreevidya stating that the road has been temporarily restored and all kinds of vehicles can be allowed through it.

However, in a statement, Kodagu police said all vehicles will be allowed on Madikeri-Sampaje Ghat from Sunday, except heavy commercial vehicles. Light motor vehicles and all types of passenger vehicles, including Airavata and other luxury buses will also be allowed.Traffic between Mangaluru and Mysuru was severely affected since the last three months after the road was washed away in the floods and landslides.