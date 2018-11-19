Paresh Mesta murder case: CBI grills people in Honnavar, Kumta 

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Central Bureau of Investigation officials have been camping in Kumta for the past one week to investigate Paresh Mesta murder case. The team, including a CBI inspector, has been questioning many people and members of organisations from Honnavar.

Paresh Mesta (18) was found dead suspiciously at a lake in Honnavar town in December 2017. His parents had alleged it was not a drowning case but he was murdered.

After his death, local community members, various organisations and BJP workers had staged protests in Kumta, Sirsi and other towns in the district, demanding justice. Protests in Kumta and Sirsi turned violent, following which the state government had ordered a CBI probe.

For the last one week, three sleuths of CBI headed by inspector Subramanya are staying at Kumta PWD inspection bungalow and questioning people and organisations about the incident.

On Saturday, the sleuths also called journalists from Honnavar to get case-related details. Leaders from many organisations, including political parties, were called to Kumta IB for investigation.

“CBI SP Sharavanan visited Kumta and Honnavar towns. He inspected Shettikeri lake, where Mesta was found dead. The police have been cooperating in the investigation,” said a police officer from Honnavar.

Earlier, the CBI officials visited Honnavar and met family members of Mesta. The family members were questioned three times in the past 11 months. Mesta’s father was once called to Kumta for questioning and early this month, he was called to Chennai for the same.

The family members are worried over investigation as they were made to travel to Chennai. “We have been asked to come to Chennai once again and the officials have said that more people from Honnavar will be called to Chennai. Why can’t the officials do questioning in nearby places?" the family asked.