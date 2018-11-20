Centre allots Rs 546 crore for flood relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Centre has approved Rs 546 crore for flood relief in Karnataka, after 45 taluks were affected by floods this monsoon season.

The monsoon season, which was a period of contrast in terms of rainfall, also saw droughts in 100 taluks of the state. The relief was announced following a high-level committee meeting, consisting of Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Earlier, the state had estimated losses to the tune of Rs 1,199 crore due to torrential downpour recorded in August.

However, as per the National Disaster Relief Fund and the State Disaster Relief Fund guidelines, the losses were estimated at Rs 722 crore. Apart from the widespread devastation in Kodagu, losses were also reported in eight other districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Mysuru.