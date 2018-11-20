Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to fund land acquisition for Peripheral Ring Road project

A decision on whether the construction of the eight-lane road will be done through public private partnership will be taken up later, he added.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several botched efforts to mobilise funds to meet the land acquisition costs of the 65.5-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet on Monday decided to earmark Rs 4,500 crore for it from the state’s treasury. 

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “We will continue from where NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises) Road has been left off. The biggest hurdle in the project was land acquisition since no company was coming forward to compensate. Even the union government’s ‘Nagaram Mala’ scheme has been of no use. Hence, a tough decision was taken by the cabinet to fund the land acquisition cost by ourselves,” he said.

A decision on whether the construction of the eight-lane road will be done through public private partnership will be taken up later, he added.

The project was estimated to cost Rs 5,800 crore when it was first proposed in 2007. The cost later shot up to Rs 11,950 crore in 2014. It is now estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore. 

Nearly 1,810 acres of land spread across 67 villages are required for the PRR and the land acquisition cost alone touches Rs 8,100 crore, mainly due to the new Land Acquisition Act 2013 which has doubled costs. 
The main funding body for the city’s infrastructure projects, Japan International Cooperation Agency, had expressed its willingness only to fund the construction cost and not the land acquisition aspects.

“The present increase projected in cost is due to the construction costs soaring as we have decided to make staggered payments to the contractor over a period of 15 years in the model we have billed as Hybrid Annuity Model. The interest cost too adds up,” said a top BDA official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peripheral Ring Road H D Kumaraswamy Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp