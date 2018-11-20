Home States Karnataka

Pressure mounts on Goa to revoke ban on fish

Goa Fisheries Minister insisted that traders follow FDA guidelines, which have created confusion among traders. He added that they have banned only illegal import of fish.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Goa minister Vinod Palyekar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Following huge protests by fishermen from Uttara Kannada against the Goa government’s decision to ban fish from other states, including Karnataka, a meeting was organised in Panjim on Monday with members of All India Fishermen Congress (AIFC) and Goa boat unions to find a solution. The meeting was chaired by Goa Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar.

During the meeting, UR Sabhapati, working chairman of AIFC, said the ban has affected the fishing community from neighbouring states, and the entire trade of fish with Goa has come to a standstill. He demanded that Goa’s ban on fish import be lifted.

Addressing the members, Minister Palyekar said the issue involves the Food and Drug Administration Department and it does not come under his purview. He said he would discuss it with the state government and solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed that there was no ban on fish import from other state. 

He insisted that traders follow FDA guidelines, which have created confusion among traders. He added that they have banned only illegal import of fish.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIFC fish Vinod Palyekar Goa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp