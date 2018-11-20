Pressure mounts on Goa to revoke ban on fish

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Following huge protests by fishermen from Uttara Kannada against the Goa government’s decision to ban fish from other states, including Karnataka, a meeting was organised in Panjim on Monday with members of All India Fishermen Congress (AIFC) and Goa boat unions to find a solution. The meeting was chaired by Goa Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar.

During the meeting, UR Sabhapati, working chairman of AIFC, said the ban has affected the fishing community from neighbouring states, and the entire trade of fish with Goa has come to a standstill. He demanded that Goa’s ban on fish import be lifted.

Addressing the members, Minister Palyekar said the issue involves the Food and Drug Administration Department and it does not come under his purview. He said he would discuss it with the state government and solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed that there was no ban on fish import from other state.

He insisted that traders follow FDA guidelines, which have created confusion among traders. He added that they have banned only illegal import of fish.

