Bakery sealed after Tumakuru DC finds metal screw in cookie

TUMAKURU: Officials sealed a bakery here on Tuesday after a metal screw was found in a biscuit by none other than Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar K himself. The senior officer was in for a shock on Monday shortly after he was served cashew cookies at a meeting. As he unsuspectingly took a bite, he found a metal screw in a cookie.

“What if a child had eaten the biscuit and swallowed the screw?,” he asked.Rakesh Kumar did not let it pass as a random incident and decided to take strict action against the concerned bakery.

On Tuesday, a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner Shivakumar, food safety officials and health inspectors attached to the city corporation raided Mayura Bake Land near Mahatma Gandhi Stadium.

The officials sealed the shop along with the food products and asked the owner not to open it until further orders are passed by the authorities. They also collected samples of food items, which have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for analysis, the Assistant Commissioner said.