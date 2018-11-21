Home States Karnataka

Bakery sealed after Tumakuru DC finds metal screw in cookie

Officials sealed a bakery here on Tuesday after a metal screw was found in a biscuit by none other than Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar K himself.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image of cookie for representation only. | Reuters

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Officials sealed a bakery here on Tuesday after a metal screw was found in a biscuit by none other than Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar K himself. The senior officer was in for a shock on Monday shortly after he was served cashew cookies at a meeting. As he unsuspectingly took a bite, he found a metal screw in a cookie.

“What if a child had eaten the biscuit and swallowed the screw?,” he asked.Rakesh Kumar did not let it pass as a random incident and decided to take strict action against the concerned bakery.  

On Tuesday, a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner Shivakumar, food safety officials and health inspectors attached to the city corporation raided Mayura Bake Land near Mahatma Gandhi Stadium.

The officials sealed the shop along with the food products and asked the owner not to open it until further orders are passed by the authorities. They also collected samples of food items, which have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for analysis, the Assistant Commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metal Screw in Cookie Metal in Cookie bakery sealed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp