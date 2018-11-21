Home States Karnataka

BJP tries to tap farmers’ anger, to stage protest in Karnataka today

Strategies are being drawn to take up issues related to farmers more aggressively and corner the coalition government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa addresses media in Bengaluru | shriram b n

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP is all set to tap farmers’ anger towards Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and hit the agitation mode. The party has organised state-wide protests on Wednesday against Kumaraswamy government’s alleged failure to redress farmers’ grievances and implementation of farm loan waiver.
BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has decided to turn the heat on the Kumaraswamy government.

Strategies are being drawn to take up issues related to farmers more aggressively and corner the coalition government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. BJP State Core Committee, which met here under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, decided to organise a massive farmers’ rally in Belagavi ahead of the Winter Session of State Legislature which is set to start on December 10.

Announcing the decision here on Tuesday, Yeddyurappa said, “Kumaraswamy has committed a crime by ridiculing the sugarcane growers’ agitation and has insulted the woman who said he’s unfit to be a CM. He should tender an apology for his derogatory statements.”

BJP would state protests in all taluk and district centres on Wednesday against Kumaraswamy’s “irresponsible stand about farmers’ woes and his failure in delivering the farm loan waiver promise,” Yeddyurappa announced. The protest in the city would be held at Mysuru Bank Circle. Farm loan of not even a single farmer has been waived so far, he added.

About 225 farmers have committed suicide since Kumaraswamy government came to power, sugarcane growers are in distress due to the failure of the government in ensuring fair price for sugarcane and delay in payments by sugar factories, Yeddyurappa said.

‘Take action against BJP sugar barons too’

BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa has demanded strong action against owners of sugar factories who have failed to clear the dues for sugarcane farmers. With most of the sugar factories being owned by powerful political leaders, cutting across party lines, and many BJP leaders too in the list, Yeddyurappa when asked said,”There is no question of which party they belong to. We want action to be taken even if the owner is a BJP, Congress or JD(S) leader,” he demanded. There should be no politics involved in making sugar factories clear the dues, he said.

