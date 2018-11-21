Janardhana Reddy’s aide surrenders in Ambidant case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former BJP minister Janardhana Reddy’s aide Mehfuz Ali Khan surrendered before a city court after his anticipatory bail was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon. The CCB police — probing the multi-crore cheating case involving Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd — will seek his police custody for further probe.

The CCB had approached the court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Khan, citing that he had received 57 kgs of gold worth Rs18 crore on behalf of Reddy from the proprietor of Ambidant firm Syed Farid Ahmed. A city sessions court, which heard the case, cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Khan. Soon after that, Khan surrendered before the court and was remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the CCB police will request the court seeking Khan’s police custody for 14 days. “Khan had filed an affidavit stating that he would return `18 crore to the firm within 10 days on November 13. We will ask the court that we will only take him to places wherever he has to recover the money,” an official said.

Vijay Tata, a realtor, had filed a complaint with the DG&IGP, city Police Commissioner and others accusing Venkatesh Prasanna, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with the CCB, of blackmailing him.

He has stated that his company has some real estate transactions with Ambidant Construction/Marketing Pvt Ltd and he has given his statement before the CCB officers regarding the same. But the ACP is allegedly blackmailing him that he will be fixed in a false case.