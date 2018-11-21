World religious leaders’ meet ends in Abu Dhabi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first world summit of interfaith alliance, involving world religious leaders, corporate leaders and global policy makers concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.The conference had the theme ‘Child Dignity in the Digital World’ and saw participation by Sri Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of the Jagadguru Sri Madhavacharya Moola Maha Samsthanam, Sri Puthige Matha, Udupi, Karnataka as well as Matha Amritanandamayi from India.

In his address, Sri Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji said, “We are now living in the information age or digital age or the internet age. Over the past 40 years we have seen a paradigm shift from traditional industry to an information technology-based industry. We depend so much on internet, computer and hand held digital devices that our brain doesn’t function if there is an outage in the wifi connection or if we forget to carry our mobile phone with us. We have no time for family time since we tend to get buried inside the mobile phone.”

The swamiji suggested a few key proposals to solve the problem of virtual violence and suggested that there should be strict enforcement and disciplinary action to those who violated media regulations as well as quality control measures imposed on the contents of the cyber world based on ethics and human values.