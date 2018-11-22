All about Kuvempu planned under one roof in Bengaluru

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: To take the literary works and plays of Kuvempu to the people, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishthana, Kuppalli, plans to establish a theatre-cum-auditorium complex at Sir M Visveswaraiah Layout in Bengaluru. The state government has sanctioned a civic amenity site for the same. Pratishthana secretary, as well as Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda, said, “The pratishthana is setting up a complex that caters to the ideologies and intent of great poet Kuvempu, including Mantra Mangalya.”

Bengaluru Development Authority has handed over a 2,897.97 sqm site at Sir M Vishveswaraiah Layout on lease for 30 years. “Our objective of setting up the complex is take the poet’s literary works to the society. A theatre of 350 seat capacity will provide a platform to all those theatre groups that stage plays of Kuvempu,” he added.

Kadidal Prakash, joint secretary of the Pratishthana told The New Indian Express: “On the fourth floor, a mini theatre besides an open air theatre is being constructed for presenting plays, music and dance programmes. Even schools and colleges can make use of this open air theatre for cultural activities.”

The second floor will house a Kuvempu photo gallery. There will also be a book sale unit. “This complex will be open on all days of the year and it will be a treat visiting literature lovers,” Prakash said.A 25-seat meeting hall is also coming up on the 2nd floor. “Our main objective is to provide the space on rent at an affordable price to help the pratishthana become self-reliant,” he said.