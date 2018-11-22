Gaur killing: Forest department orders probe

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The forest department has ordered a probe into the recent incident of killing of a gaur on the Londa-Tinnaighat-Vasco rail line that passes through the Dandeli sanctuary in Uttar Kannada district. The APCCF (Project Tiger) has directed the Kali Tiger Reserve authorities to conduct an inquiry and submit a report for taking suitable action.

The probe has been initiated in view of a complaint filed by wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni who requested for a prosecution of the train of the loco pilot for the killing of the gaur in the Dandeli Sanctuary.

The activist said, “Till date, no action has been taken either by railways or the forest department in preventing the death of gaurs and other wildlife.

In fact, action must be initiated against the loco pilot for causing the death of the gaur. He should be identified and action taken as he has failed to take precautions when entering a dense forest area.”“The said offence carries a minimum penalty of 3 years and fine of not less than `10,000,” he added.