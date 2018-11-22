Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC mark cards to have more safety features

The state's Secondary Education Examination Board is planning to introduce ear-proof, waterproof and fireproof school leaving mark cards.

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this academic year are likely to get marks cards with more safety features. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is considering the introduction of marks cards which will be tear-proof, waterproof and fireproof. The authorities plan to introduce these cards in the March/April 2019 exams. If introduced, students can stop worrying about their mark cards getting damaged.

Existing marks cards are just laminated. There are several complaints before the board that lamination will not help them last longer. “SSLC certificates are precious and important to everyone. That is the first board exam which students appear for and we need to provide mark cards with more safety features. We are discussing the introduction of tear-proof and waterproof marks cards,” said Sumangala V, director, KSEEB.

However, the board has decided to contact all state universities to get details about the safety features included in their marks cards and degree certificates before taking a decision. “Once we get details from universities, we will verify it, discuss with heads of universities and adopt the best practices followed by state universities,” explained Sumangala.

According to board officials, once it is finalised, the board will float a tender for introducing the new features. As the board doesn't get funds from the government and bears the expenses through revenue it generates from examination fees, the decision to introduce safety features or any new technology, in the interest of students, will be left to the board.“In case these safety features cost more, then we will think of adopting it phase-wise. This year waterproof, next year tear-proof and in later stages fireproof marks cards,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp