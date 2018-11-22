Karnataka SSLC mark cards to have more safety features

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who write their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this academic year are likely to get marks cards with more safety features. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is considering the introduction of marks cards which will be tear-proof, waterproof and fireproof. The authorities plan to introduce these cards in the March/April 2019 exams. If introduced, students can stop worrying about their mark cards getting damaged.

Existing marks cards are just laminated. There are several complaints before the board that lamination will not help them last longer. “SSLC certificates are precious and important to everyone. That is the first board exam which students appear for and we need to provide mark cards with more safety features. We are discussing the introduction of tear-proof and waterproof marks cards,” said Sumangala V, director, KSEEB.

However, the board has decided to contact all state universities to get details about the safety features included in their marks cards and degree certificates before taking a decision. “Once we get details from universities, we will verify it, discuss with heads of universities and adopt the best practices followed by state universities,” explained Sumangala.

According to board officials, once it is finalised, the board will float a tender for introducing the new features. As the board doesn't get funds from the government and bears the expenses through revenue it generates from examination fees, the decision to introduce safety features or any new technology, in the interest of students, will be left to the board.“In case these safety features cost more, then we will think of adopting it phase-wise. This year waterproof, next year tear-proof and in later stages fireproof marks cards,” added the official.