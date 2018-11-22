Home States Karnataka

Smart city project gets boost with new Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited MD

The twin cities are among 100 smart cities selected by the Centre for the project, which is being funded by both the Centre and the state, with each investing `500 crore.

By Marx Tejaswi
HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for implementing the smart city project, has got a full-time managing director, 20 months after it was incorporated under the Companies Act. The appointment of IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati as full-time MD is now expected to speed up work under the project.

The twin cities are among 100 smart cities selected by the Centre for the project, which is being funded by both the Centre and the state, with each investing `500 crore. With the delay in appointment of a full-time MD, there was a burden on the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC). 

HDSCL special officer S H Naregal told The New Indian Express that so far, `109 crore has been released by the Centre, and `111 crore by the state. “A total of 52 works are being taken up. Of them, 48 projects are smart city-funded while four others will be implemented through a public-private partnership,” Naregal said.

Detailed project reports (DPR) of 24 projects worth `552 crore are being prepared while those of 24 other projects are approved. The estimated cost of the approved DPR is `374 crore. Tenders have been floated for 15 projects which will be taken up at an estimated cost of `311 crore. Five projects worth `60.73 crore are being implemented, while four projects worth `2.76 crore are completed.

In the PPP category, Request for Proposals (RFP) are approved for 
`137 crore. Tenders have also been invited for the projects. However, except one, other works are yet to be taken up. The SPV is also taking up five projects from convergence funds. While DPR for one project worth `1 crore is being prepared, it is approved for four projects worth `254 crore. Work orders have been issued to three projects worth `253 crore. One project is already completed.

