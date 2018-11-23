Karnataka: Interest-free loan scheme for vendors launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched ‘Badavara Bandhu,’ an interest-free loan scheme for street vendors. There are over 4.5 lakh street vendors in the state out of which 80,000 are in Bengaluru. Under the scheme, nine banks and cooperative societies will give loans ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 without any interest.

Vendors now need not have to run from pillar to post to get loans from banks. One need not have to show the BPL card too. All they require is an Aadhaar card and the street vendor card issued by the local corporation. The mobile banks will provide loans to vendors on the spot. On Thursday, cheques were distributed to a few vendors.

The CM pointed out that many poor street vendors take loan from rich agents. “They repay heavy amounts as interest. These rich agents will wear heavy gold and have goondas with them who collect interest from these vendors. We wanted to help these vendors. I urge vendors to repay loans on time so that they can take double the loan next time,’’ he said.

‘Vendor’s son is an IAS officer’

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru, Rajamma, a flower vendor who used to earn D50 a day, has a son who is an IAS officer. He however did not reveal the IAS officer’s name.

Collecting hafta an old practice: CM

The CM urged cops not to collect hafta from street vendors. “These people are poor. Cops collect Rs 50-100, which is a huge amount for vendors. After our government came, this is controlled to some extent. But this has been an old practice which needs to be eradicated.”