Karnataka: Muslims offer pooja at temples to celebrate Eid in Gadag village

GADAG: Several Muslim families of a village in Gadag district set an example on communal harmony on Wednesday when they celebrated Eid Milad Un Nabi by performing pooja in temples. Muslim residents of Rajur village of Gajendragad taluka visited all Hindu temples in the area and celebrated Eid with Hindu families to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The idea was conceived by local villagers Appanna Mujawar, Junsab Myageri, Husensab Vastrad and others, who decided to observe the occasion in a different way, in a bid to make their village a role model for religious goodwill. A group of 15-20 Muslims visited all Hindu temples in the village and performed pooja.

“We have always given juice and buttermilk to devotees during Hindu festivals and processions. Such practices are followed to maintain harmony in the society. Younger generation must know that there is no point in harbouring hate,” Appanna Mujawar of Rajur village said.

“This year all of us decided to celebrate Eid Milad by going to temples. We went to Beeranna, Dyamavva and Hanuman temples in our village and performed pooja. We started with 20 members and later more than 100 members of our community joined us. Villagers also expressed their happiness with our new move,” he added.

Alagappa Alawandi of Gajendragad called it a welcome step in strengthening inter-community relations. “Many villagers were surprised to see Muslim brothers coming to the temple and participating in rituals. We do exchange greetings with Muslims during our festivals but we never thought that they will celebrate their festival by visiting our temples,” Alawandi said. “This is an excellent example for those who always express negative thoughts and try to separate people of both religions,” he added.