Deve Gowda asks coalition government to act against NICE

BENGALURU: Two years after he announced his intentions to withdraw his protest against Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) and its promoter Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has decided to take on the infrastructure giant yet again.

Holding the owners of NICE responsible for the plight of residents of a layout near Hoskerehalli, Gowda suggested that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara take the next step forward against NICE based on the House Committee report’s recommendations.

The JD(S) supremo met residents of Pramod Layout near Hoskerehalli NICE Road on Friday. Residents highlighted the lack of basic facilities apart from the alleged harassment they face on a regular basis from NICE officials.

“Seventeen acres in Pramod Layout and 50 acres in Hoskerehalli was acquired for the NICE Road. When Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister he had claimed that land compensation elsewhere would not be possible. I know of all the illegalities that have taken place in different times,” Deve Gowda said addressing the reporters.