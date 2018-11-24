Home States Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder plot hatched over five years: SIT's additional chargesheet

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh filed an additional chargesheet at the Special KCOCA (Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act) court on Friday.

The 9,235 page chargesheet names 18 accused, including 16 persons who have already been arrested.  “We have also sought permission to investigate further,” investigation officer MN Anucheth said.

According to sources, right wing organisation Sanathan Sanstha was also named in the chargesheet. Amol Kale alias Bhaisaab, a mechanical engineer from Pune, has been named as the prime accused, while the suspected shooter Parashuram Waghmare is accused number two. Ganesh Miskin, who allegedly rode the bike on which the shooter reached Lankesh’s home, and Amit Baddi, who allegedly drove a getaway car, are the third and the fourth accused, respectively.

NP Amruthesh, the counsel representing seven of the accused, told TNIE: “The SIT has concocted stories against my clients. After so many days of investigation, they maintain that they need more time to find the weapon and the bike reportedly used. How much more time do they need?” 

Amruthesh denied the Sanstha’s involvement, and said the Sanstha’s advocates have taken up the case because they are all “from one platform.” 

