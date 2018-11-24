Karnataka provides Rs 220 crore for drought relief work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to constitute four cabinet sub-committees to oversee the drought relief work in 110 taluks which have been declared as drought-affected. A sum of Rs 220 crore has been provided to take up relief works. Revenue minister RV Deshpande said that the cabinet sub-committees—one for each revenue district—would have a coordination officer of the rank of Principal Secretary to ensure smooth coordination.

Special emphasis is being given for supply of drinking water and Rs 50 lakh has been granted for each drought-hit taluk to arrange for supply of drinking water in villages which are facing drinking water crisis. Arrangements are being made to grow fodder and the state has banned movement of fodder out of the state, the minister added. Over “File Disposal Week,” Deshpande said, “We disposed 2.56 lakh files during the period.”