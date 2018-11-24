Making of the real stars

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: The owners of Kambala buffalos are busy with last-minute preparations as they consider it a matter of prestige and pride. The buffaloes are the prized possession of the owners who raise them with care and indulgence.

Srikanth Bhat, an agriculturist-cum-hotelier in Kanchinabailu in Hirebettu village near Manipal, is an ardent lover of the festive sport. He rears seven Kambala buffalos at a spacious and well-ventilated shed in his 15-acre garden. The routine diet for them includes 5 kg baked horse gram, hay, half a kg jaggery, and 150 ml of sesame and coconut oil once a week.

The caretaker of Bhat’s buffaloes, Sachin S Kotian, told TNIE that the animals are like family members for Bhat. ‘‘The buffaloes stand whenever Bhat arrives in their shed and flap their ears. This is how they show their love for their owner,’’ he says. Another caretaker, Prasad Kumar, assists Sachin in ensuring that proper care is taken of the buffaloes.

The animals are given oil massage and left under the sun for about three hours every day, before they are taken for a swim and bath in a specially-designed pool. Bhat has two kambala jockeys, Nakre Jayakar Madivala and Nakre Manjunath Bhandari.

The recent incident of sudden death of Rocket Moda, Bhat’s 20-year-old buffalo, has upset the team. The Pairu breed buffalo of Kota origin had created a record in 2014 by completing the 144-metre distance in just 13.40 seconds, along with his partner Kutty. They have decided to venture into the race from November 24 after paying respect to the place where Moda was buried, Sachin adds.