Home States Karnataka

Task Force created to track development in Mahadevapura

C Mohan while addressing the gathering, brought up the need for suburban rail.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A committee of resident welfare associations, experts, industry representatives, bureaucrats, MLAs and MPs under the umbrella of ‘Mahadevapura Task Force’ (MTF) was launched by MLA Arvind Limbavali,  MP PC Mohan, MP Kupendra Reddy and Urbanist R K Misra on Saturday, at New Horizon Engineering College.

“The MTF will follow up with higher officials to clear and execute various developmenta; projects. There are seven sub-committees created pertaining to issues including traffic and major roads, environment, infrastructure, security, law and order, ward amenities, social empowerment and public private partnerships,” said MLA of the constituency, Arvind Limbavali.

“They will have 30 members in each sub committee to follow up and review projects. The steering committee will have 14 members including RK Misra, PC Mohan, representatives from CREDAI, ORRCA ,myself and others. In order to streamline grievances and complaints, we have launched an online system accessible on my official website,” he added.

C Mohan while addressing the gathering, brought up the need for suburban rail. “ The ball is in the state government’s court. The centre has agreed to splitting the cost f suburban rail on a 50:50 ratio,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Task Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp