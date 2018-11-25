Task Force created to track development in Mahadevapura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A committee of resident welfare associations, experts, industry representatives, bureaucrats, MLAs and MPs under the umbrella of ‘Mahadevapura Task Force’ (MTF) was launched by MLA Arvind Limbavali, MP PC Mohan, MP Kupendra Reddy and Urbanist R K Misra on Saturday, at New Horizon Engineering College.

“The MTF will follow up with higher officials to clear and execute various developmenta; projects. There are seven sub-committees created pertaining to issues including traffic and major roads, environment, infrastructure, security, law and order, ward amenities, social empowerment and public private partnerships,” said MLA of the constituency, Arvind Limbavali.

“They will have 30 members in each sub committee to follow up and review projects. The steering committee will have 14 members including RK Misra, PC Mohan, representatives from CREDAI, ORRCA ,myself and others. In order to streamline grievances and complaints, we have launched an online system accessible on my official website,” he added.

C Mohan while addressing the gathering, brought up the need for suburban rail. “ The ball is in the state government’s court. The centre has agreed to splitting the cost f suburban rail on a 50:50 ratio,” he said.