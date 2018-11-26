Home States Karnataka

Mandya wishes its hero will be born again

This was evident in their tears as the police restrained them from touching the actor’s feet.

Suttur Mutt pontiff Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji pays his last respects to Ambareesh at Visveswaraya Stadium in Mandya | Udayashankar S

By K Shiva Kumar & Karthik K K 
Express News Service

MANDYA: It was a surge of fans and sorrow at Mandya on Sunday as the helicopter carrying the mortal remains of veteran actor and former minister MH Ambareesh landed in the city. His death was the second sock for Mandya after a bus tragedy that killed 30 passengers.

Thousands of his fans who were heading to Bengaluru to pay their last respects to their hero took a U-turn to the Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium here as the government and his family members heeded to the demand that his body be brought here for public viewing.

A large number of his fans and well wishers from Chamarajnagar, Madikeri, Hassan and Tumakuru  travelled to Mandya on motorbikes, four-wheelers and goods carriers. The police had a tough time as they rushed towards the mortal remains of the actor-turned-politician.

An IAF helicopter lands at Visveswaraya
stadium in Mandya on Sunday
| Udayashankar S

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and others who accompanied the body of Ambareesh ensured that JD(S) MLAs carried it to a special podium at the stadium.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of JSS mutt, actors Yash, film producer Rockline Venkatesh and former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy were among those who visited the stadium. Many people in khakhi who are also fans of Ambareesh paid homage to him.

The district virtually observed a voluntary bandh with commercial establishments including hotels, shops and cinemas closed for the day.

Life-size pictures of Ambareesh dotted the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and prominent junctions in Mandya, praying for his rebirth. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders till Monday and liquor sales have been banned.

Security was beefed on the highway, Mandya city and the rest of the district with additional forces drawn from neighbouring places.

Flex printing units made a roaring business working overtime as thousands of people lined up to buy pictures of Ambareesh. They were put up at almost all the villages, educational institutions, restaurants and private vehicles.

Farmers took a day off from harvesting paddy and other agriculture activities and many of them thronged Visvesvaraya Stadium.

Policeman were surprised to see many disabled people in wheelchairs too reached the venue.
Ambareesh had a large fan following among women and youths. This was evident in their tears as the police restrained them from touching the actor’s feet.

Jayamma, a native of Nagamangala, broke down when she was not allowed to touch his feet. “Ambareesh anna helped my children get into government service. We have two square meals today because of his blessings. We have lost a mentor and a well-wisher of our family,” she said.

Mortal remains taken to HAL for safety reasons
Bengaluru: Ambareesh’s mortal remains was airlifted from HAL Airport in Bengaluru to Mandya on Sunday evening. Earlier, it was planned to airlift the body from Kanteerava Stadium, but the plan was changed due to aviation safety issues. In the morning, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had announced that Indian Air Force had agreed to provide a helicopter following the state’s request and the actor’s body will be airlifted to his hometown Mandya.

 Around1 pmm, an IAF official arrived at the stadium and conducted a spot inspection. It was decided to shift the body to HAL Airport and then taken to Mandya. It was learnt that the plan to airlift the body from the stadium had to be shelved after the official said that landing and safe take-off was difficult from the stadium. “The landing and take-off was planned at the centre of the stadium. However, the high-rise buildings around the stadium were a concern and take-off to a safe altitude was not possible. Thus, the plan had to be shelved,” a police officer said. Finally, the mortal remains were taken to HAL Airport by road and it left the stadium at 3.50pm. This disappointed thousands of fans, who had been waiting for hours to pay homage.

