Tourist on Ramayana tour dies after heart attack in Hospet

BALLARI: A tourist on his way to various parts of the country to see places which are associated with Ramayana died at Hospet after completing his trip to Hampi. He was one of the over 700 passengers who had boarded the Ramayana Express.

The Ramayana Express aims at popularising epic Ramayana by taking tourists to those places from where Lord Ramachandra’s adventures of Vanavasa began. The trip was scheduled to end in Sri Lanka.

The journey witnessed its first causality on Saturday night, as one of the tourists succumbed to a heart attack. The deceased was identified as Ram Kiran Gupta (62), a native of New Delhi. The deceased along with 774 co-passengers, including his family members, arrived in Hospet today, where they visited many places in and around Hampi as part of their tour itinerary.

After a stressful day, Gupta returned to Hospet and then arrived at Hospet railway station around 9 pm, where he collapsed complaining of chest pain and died immediately. The shocked relatives blamed the Indian Railways for not having even a single doctor for all the 775 tourists.