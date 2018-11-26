Home States Karnataka

Tourist on Ramayana tour dies after heart attack in Hospet

A tourist on his way to various parts of the country to see places which are associated with Ramayana died at Hospet after completing his trip to Hampi.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALLARI: A tourist on his way to various parts of the country to see places which are associated with Ramayana died at Hospet after completing his trip to Hampi. He was one of the over 700 passengers who had boarded the Ramayana Express. 

The Ramayana Express aims at popularising epic Ramayana by taking tourists to those places from where Lord Ramachandra’s adventures of Vanavasa began. The trip was scheduled to end in Sri Lanka. 
The journey witnessed its first causality on Saturday night, as one of the tourists succumbed to a heart attack.  The deceased was identified as Ram Kiran Gupta (62), a native of New Delhi. The deceased along with 774 co-passengers, including his family members, arrived in Hospet today, where they visited many places in and around Hampi as part of their tour itinerary. 

After a stressful day, Gupta returned to Hospet and then arrived at Hospet railway station around 9 pm, where he collapsed complaining of chest pain and died immediately. The shocked relatives blamed the Indian Railways for not having even a single doctor for all the 775 tourists. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tourist Hampi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp