Home States Karnataka

Girl raped by 6 fishers in Mangaluru, including 2 minors

Police Commissioner T R Suresh confirmed that the young woman was raped brutally by six fishermen at Thota Bengre.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A young woman was reported to be gang-raped in Thota Bengre, in Mangaluru on Monday. While the incident took place a week ago, the police based on information visited the place and verified it.

Police Commissioner T R Suresh confirmed that the young woman was raped brutally by six fishermen at Thota Bengre.

The incident took place a week ago and on getting information, they went and looked for the girl and found her on Monday evening, Suresh told TNIE.

The girl’s statement is still being recorded. The six suspects in the case have been secured and will soon be produced before the court on Tuesday, Suresh said. 

As per sources, the girl was with a friend, a co-labourer, when the gang chanced upon them. 
While the incident took place in a highly sensitive region of the city Suresh ruled out any inter-community conflict. The victim and the suspects belonged to the same community, he said.

There were underaged boys too among the suspects. “Among the six suspects are two minors. One is 14 years old and another 17,” said Suresh, adding that all suspects are fishermen, hailing from Thota Bengre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gang-rape Thota Bengre Mangaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp