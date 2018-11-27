Girl raped by 6 fishers in Mangaluru, including 2 minors

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A young woman was reported to be gang-raped in Thota Bengre, in Mangaluru on Monday. While the incident took place a week ago, the police based on information visited the place and verified it.

Police Commissioner T R Suresh confirmed that the young woman was raped brutally by six fishermen at Thota Bengre.

The incident took place a week ago and on getting information, they went and looked for the girl and found her on Monday evening, Suresh told TNIE.

The girl’s statement is still being recorded. The six suspects in the case have been secured and will soon be produced before the court on Tuesday, Suresh said.

As per sources, the girl was with a friend, a co-labourer, when the gang chanced upon them.

While the incident took place in a highly sensitive region of the city Suresh ruled out any inter-community conflict. The victim and the suspects belonged to the same community, he said.

There were underaged boys too among the suspects. “Among the six suspects are two minors. One is 14 years old and another 17,” said Suresh, adding that all suspects are fishermen, hailing from Thota Bengre.