Hubballi airport to power five other aviation facilities in Karnataka

This will be possible due to the proposed installation of an 8-megawatt ground-mounted grid connected photovoltaic solar plant.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi airport, the third busiest airport in the state in terms of passenger traffic, will not only be self-reliant in electricity but will also supply power to the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Ballari airports. 

This will be possible due to the proposed installation of an 8-megawatt ground-mounted grid-connected photovoltaic solar plant.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to install the solar power plant at an estimated cost of Rs 45.54 crore. AAI sources told The New Indian Express that the project is estimated to be completed in eight months, once the contract is awarded for the project, for which tenders are invited. 

C Manjunath, joint general manager (engineering electricity), Hubballi airport, said the plant will be set up on 34 acres at the airport, behind Infosys building. “Solar power generated by the plant will be supplied to fulfill electricity needs of terminal buildings in Hubballi airport. Air-conditioners will also be charged by this power plant,” he said. 

Sources said that as the HAL airport terminal building is non-functional, electricity will be supplied to the satellite and office buildings. Ballari airport is also non-functional but houses a radar station. Electricity will be supplied to these airports through Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) grids. 

“The process of supplying power is simple. We supply electricity to KPTCL’s grid in Tarihal area. In turn, KPTCL will supply the same amount of electricity to the airports, as per the agreement,” Manjunath said. 

AAI sources said Hubballi airport’s new green initiative adds to environment-friendly features like standing seam double-insulated roofing system, provision of a skylight system for energy saving, part LED lighting, low-heat gain glazing, energy-efficient chillers, sewage treatment plant and reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes.

The upgraded terminal building was inaugurated last December.

