Karnatak keen on talking to Tamil Nadu on Mekedatu

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the state government is ready to talk with all political parties of neighbouring TN to resolve the controversial Mekedatu project in the interest of people of both the states on humanitarian ground. Speaking to reporters here, he said the government will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the Mekedatu reservoir project on its own following the direction of the Union Water Resources Minister.

The Centre also directed the state to abide by decisions of the Union ministry, besides directing the state to bear the cost of the project. The opposition leaders, including B S Yeddyurappa, shouldn’t use the matter for political mileage, he said.

Later, the CM went to the premises of Sri Ranga Institute owned by former JD(S) MLA H S Prakash. He paid last respects to the departed leader and consoled his family members.