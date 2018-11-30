Elephant rescued from ditch dies of complications

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A female elephant, which was rescued by forest officials from a slush-filled ditch near Kadagaravalli of Sakleshpur taluk recently, died on Thursday. Officials say the 27-year-old elephant died due to multiple fractures and severe injuries on various parts of its body.

The elephant had sustained severe injuries on its leg and fell into the ditch while trying to drink water five days ago. The elephant couldn’t come out of the slush for two days.

The officials rescued the elephant with the help of an earthmover and two tamed elephants after a 33-hour operation.

Its six-month-old calf, which also got stuck in the slush and was rescued, is healthy.

A team of doctors from Dubare elephant camp tried their best to save the life of the elephant but in vain. The officials decided to transport the elephant to Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga immediately after rescuing it from the ditch.

Sources said the elephant didn’t respond to treatment after it was rescued.