Home States Karnataka

Elephant rescued from ditch dies of complications

A female elephant, which was rescued by forest officials from a slush-filled ditch near Kadagaravalli of Sakleshpur taluk recently, died on Thursday. 

Published: 30th November 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

The six-month-old calf with its 27-year-old deceased mother in Sakleshpur taluk

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A female elephant, which was rescued by forest officials from a slush-filled ditch near Kadagaravalli of Sakleshpur taluk recently, died on Thursday. Officials say the 27-year-old elephant died due to multiple fractures and severe injuries on various parts of its body. 

The elephant had sustained severe injuries on its leg and fell into the ditch while trying to drink water five days ago. The elephant couldn’t come out of the slush for two days. 

The officials rescued the elephant with the help of an earthmover and two tamed elephants after a 33-hour operation. 

Its six-month-old calf, which also got stuck in the slush and was rescued, is healthy. 
A team of doctors from Dubare elephant camp tried their best to save the life of the elephant but in vain. The officials decided to transport the elephant to Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga immediately after rescuing it from the ditch.  

Sources said the elephant didn’t respond to treatment after it was rescued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephant Rescue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp