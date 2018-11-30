Home States Karnataka

‘Mortality rate of tigers, elephants in Karnataka not alarming’ 

Death of three elephants and two tigers in Karnataka due to varying reasons in past one week has triggered concerns.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Death of three elephants and two tigers in Karnataka due to varying reasons in past one week has triggered concerns. However, the state forest department has said that the percentage of deaths of elephants/tigers is normal, and the mortality rate is not more than 3 per cent.

While one female elephant succumbed to her injuries in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday after being rescued by forest officials, on Monday, another elephant was buried that had died in Lakkavali Range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve.

With the continuing deaths of Asiatic elephants owing to various unnatural and natural causes, the Chief Wildlife Warden had earlier set up a technical committee of experts to investigate cases of electrocution, train accidents among other accidents and come out with solutions to minimize such incidents in the future. Further, a panel was constituted to support the investigations.

Chief Wildlife Warden C Jayaram told The New Indian Express, “Usually a mortality of 10 per cent is expected. So there is nothing to worry. Only when an elephant is electrocuted or a tiger is poached, it is a matter of concern. Both Bandipur and Nagarhole have a high density of tigers/elephants. So our worry is high density and less space.”

Two tigers died on November 23; one in Kalhalla Range of Nagarhole and another in G S Betta Range of Bandipur. The Bandipur tiger died because of old age while the Nagarhole died due to infighting. Canines were worn out in both the tigers. In the case of elephant death at Nagarhole, the cause is yet to be ascertained.

“We were tracking the Bandipur tiger. Suddenly it disappeared and later it was found dead due to old age. The Nagarhole tiger’s death was due to infighting. The Sakleshpur elephant sustained leg injury due to fall.”

