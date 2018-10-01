Defence Minister blames UPA for letting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defending the Union government over the controversial Rafale deal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the entire campaign regarding Rafale was based on falsehood and half-truths.

"The campaign of Congress is doubly irresponsible for the fact that it has done nothing to improve the prospects of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) while ignoring the desperation of the Indian Air Force," she said.

"Who indeed has not done anything for HAL? Who did not finalise a deal between Dassault and HAL? Did UPA finalise a deal and did we throw it away?," she asked, responding to a question at a press conference held at Yelahanka Air Base.

If their claims of HAL losing a chance of creating 30,000 jobs are true, let them show me the agreement, she said.

Contrary to Congress claims, she said that the NDA government had actually augmented the facilities at HAL. Between 2010 and 2014, orders for about 40 Light Combat Aircraft - Tejas was placed with HAL. During the period HAL could only produce six to seven aircraft per year. Since 2014, the government has addressed concerns regarding the problems faced by HAL, due to which manufacturing capacity has increased to 16 per year, she said.

In order to address the concerns associated with LCA, Ministry of Defence, HAL and other stakeholders are holding discussions to iron out the details, she said. HAL order books will not be allowed to dry up, she said.

To a question on ceasefire violations, she said that the armed forces were responding to every violation by eliminating and pushing them back, she said. On Akash missile system, she said that following its success, some countries have evinced interest in procuring the surface-to-air missile system and details of it were being worked out.

On acquiring 101 aircraft for IAF, she said that seven companies have expressed interest to supply the aircraft and the ministry was 'rapidly pursuing' the same.

HAL to manage Aero India 2019

Bengaluru: Due to restructuring in Defence Exhibition Organisation (DEO), Aero India 2019 will be managed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, said Air Marshal RK Singh Bhadhauria, here on Sunday. Speaking at a press meet, he said that HAL would play a lead role in organising the biennial event to be held in February at Yelahanka Air Base in the city. “Currently, the DEO is being restructured due to which changes are made,” he said. To a question, he said that Rafale fighter jet will participate in the upcoming Aero. “However, the Rafale being built for Indian Air Force will not be part of the three-day event, as it will be delivered later in 2019,” he added.