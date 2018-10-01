Home States Karnataka

Hubballi woman scales Europe’s highest peak

Mountaineer from Hubballi Nandita Nagangoudar has achieved yet another milestone.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nandita displays the Tri-colour atop Mt Elbrus | Express

By B Kishan Singh
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Mountaineer from Hubballi, Nandita Nagangoudar has achieved yet another milestone. This time, she has climbed the highest peak of Europe — Mount Elbrus. It is located in Russia and the height of the mountain is 5,651m (18,600ft). Nandita along with four others, including her guide Andre, achieved the feat. Nandita was the only Indian in the team and the rest were from other parts of Europe.

Mount Elbrus is a challenging mountain due to its cold weather and blunt curves. “Although routes were decided and set, one still needs to be careful about the slippery areas. It took eight days to complete the expedition,” Nandita told Express.

She said they started their climb from Mineralyne Vody, moved to Treskol, a small hilly village, from where the climb began. “The final push to the summit was quite a challenge as it was a long climb but it’s amazing to unfurl Indian tri-colour at highest peaks of the world,” she said.

Nandita follows the theme of  ‘Strengthening ties between India and other nations through this extreme adventure sports’. She has also represented ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) in mountaineering expeditions.

“I have a dream of climbing the tallest mountains of all the seven continents. I am hopeful of getting the government’s help,” she added. Nandita has climbed Mt Everest, Mt Carstensz Pyramid (Oceania Australia) and Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mount Elbrus Mountaineer Nandita Nagangoudar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament