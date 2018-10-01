Home States Karnataka

There are no more ‘Bimaru’ regions, says Nirmala Sitharaman

At a time when abusive trolling and cyberbullying is taking over social media, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it should be a platform for engagement and not bitterness.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at Yelahanka airforce station in Bengaluru, Sept 30 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when abusive trolling and cyberbullying is taking over social media, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it should be a platform for engagement and not bitterness.

Speaking at the inaugural session of ‘Social Media Conclave 2018’ organised by Namaste India, she added that development in India had reached a level where no regions were ‘bimaru’- unhealthy, anymore.

“Rural development is taking place through ‘Sansad Adarsh gram yojana’ and there are no more ‘bimaru’ regions. All of them are being developed,” she said. Highlighting the need to make factual presentations on social media engagement, Nirmala said it was the responsibility of each person to ensure that social media was toxin-free.

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was also present at the event, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had uprooted corruption from the country. “As much as 98 per cent black money has returned to the banks. The opposition alleges that Nirav Modi and Mallya have fled the country, but an honest, non-corrupt man is now the Prime Minister,” Madhav said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Namaste India Sansad Adarsh gram yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament