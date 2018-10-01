There are no more ‘Bimaru’ regions, says Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when abusive trolling and cyberbullying is taking over social media, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it should be a platform for engagement and not bitterness.

Speaking at the inaugural session of ‘Social Media Conclave 2018’ organised by Namaste India, she added that development in India had reached a level where no regions were ‘bimaru’- unhealthy, anymore.

“Rural development is taking place through ‘Sansad Adarsh gram yojana’ and there are no more ‘bimaru’ regions. All of them are being developed,” she said. Highlighting the need to make factual presentations on social media engagement, Nirmala said it was the responsibility of each person to ensure that social media was toxin-free.

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was also present at the event, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had uprooted corruption from the country. “As much as 98 per cent black money has returned to the banks. The opposition alleges that Nirav Modi and Mallya have fled the country, but an honest, non-corrupt man is now the Prime Minister,” Madhav said.