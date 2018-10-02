Completion of Chitradurga tunnel: District leaders offer puja at Tirumala

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: It is common for devotees to take vows to have a darshan of Lord Balaji in Tirumala for different reasons. Most reasons are personal and revolve around their own lives. But people’s representatives from Chitradurga have done something different. They offered special prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala to express gratitude at the completion of the tunnel work in Chitradurga.

After the tunnel work of Upper Bhadra Project was completed, to fulfil their vows, a group of representatives lead by the district in-charge minister and MP conducted puja at the temple on Sunday. The team included legislators, parliamentarians and former legislators and elected representatives of the district.

“We offered a special puja to the lord as I had wished to. The work was supposed to be completed after December, but got done well in advance. The project will help farmers of Chitradurga and three other district, a dream that people of the region have been praying will come true soon. We are elated about the progress of the project and it was a happy moment for us at Tirupati,” Chitradurga MP B N Chandrappa told The New Indian Express.

Along with Chandrappa, District In-charge Minister Venkataramanappa, MLA T Raghumurthy, former MLAs D Sudhakar and B G Govindappa, and their supporters visited the temple of Lord Venkateswara. The team left Chitradurga on Saturday evening and returned on Monday morning.