Karnataka: Chikkaballapura ASI threatens to immolate self over land dispute in viral video

The incident, which occured on Gandhi Jayanthi, created a stir as the officer refused to hand over the bottle of petrol when asked by government officials to do so.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chikkaballapura ASI threatens to immolate self over land dispute. ( Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, serving in the district armed force in Chikkaballapura, sat on a dharna before the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Kolar District with a bottle of petrol and threatened to self-immolate if a land battle he was caught up in was not dealt with by the Government.

The incident, which occurred on Gandhi Jayanthi, created a stir as the officer refused to hand over the bottle of petrol when asked by government officials to do so. Videos of the argument with the officials were widely circulated and the officer can be seen arguing with a man in a frustrating condition. ASI, A.R. Venkata Reddy, a native of Srinivaspura of Kolar Taluk, spoke to reporters later and said that he was neglected in all aspects by the competent authorities when he tried approaching them.

Reddy, speaking to TNIE said that he had put in 23 years of service in the police force and was still struggling to take back land which belongs to his ancestors as a person had filed a civil case and taken over land measuring 38 guntas. "The matter is pending in court, I have filed revenue appeals but the Deputy Commissioner sent the matter to the Assistant Commissioner who has not taken any steps to solve the matter," he alleged.

Assistant Commissioner Subha Kalyan said, "As of now the matter is pending in the court and instructions have been given to the Tahsildar of Srinivaspura to submit a report in this regard." Kalyan added that she would visit the spot along with survey officials on 4th October.

